iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,644 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 143.9% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 468,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,566,000 after acquiring an additional 276,682 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 194,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,065,000 after buying an additional 96,173 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,276,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1,613.2% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after buying an additional 66,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 320,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,553,000 after buying an additional 60,152 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $107.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,768. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.91. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.42 and a 52-week high of $108.56.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.