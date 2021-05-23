Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares Buys 50,000 Shares

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$24,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,223,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,279,327.82.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Robert Wares acquired 3,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$1,697.50.

On Friday, May 14th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$23,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$48,500.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Robert Wares bought 11,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$5,290.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$21,750.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Robert Wares bought 43,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$18,705.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Robert Wares bought 27,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$11,825.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$22,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$22,500.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$44,000.00.

CVE OM remained flat at $C$0.49 on Friday. 20,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,263. The stock has a market cap of C$93.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.43. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 52 week low of C$0.35 and a 52 week high of C$0.52.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,553 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

