Brokerages Set City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Price Target at $11.33

Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point lifted their price objective on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.38. 237,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,578. The company has a market capitalization of $493.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 32.78%. On average, analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

