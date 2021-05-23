Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on WRDLY. AlphaValue downgraded Worldline to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rowe upgraded Worldline from a “fair value” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Worldline stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,021. Worldline has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.27.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

