Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on WRDLY. AlphaValue downgraded Worldline to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rowe upgraded Worldline from a “fair value” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Worldline alerts:

Worldline stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,021. Worldline has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.27.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.