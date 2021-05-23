MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.93 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.95. The company had a trading volume of 21,144,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,175,876. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.03. The company has a market cap of $223.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.74.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.