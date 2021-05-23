yAxis (YAXIS) Price Hits $7.17 on Major Exchanges

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Over the last week, yAxis has traded 64.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. yAxis has a market cap of $6.68 million and $604,125.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yAxis coin can currently be purchased for $7.17 or 0.00021701 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.35 or 0.00397523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00049169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.27 or 0.00182384 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003237 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002968 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

yAxis Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io

Buying and Selling yAxis

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using US dollars.

