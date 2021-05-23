Stafi Hits Market Capitalization of $13.18 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded down 36.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last seven days, Stafi has traded 50% lower against the US dollar. Stafi has a market cap of $13.18 million and approximately $16.63 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stafi coin can now be bought for $1.18 or 0.00003556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00043284 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.53 or 0.00237660 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000716 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007561 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00029447 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007741 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Stafi Profile

Stafi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

