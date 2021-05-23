Hermez Network Hits Market Cap of $17.17 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 40% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $17.17 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.65 or 0.00011056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00054004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.08 or 0.00753792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00076625 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,352.10 or 0.07118267 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

