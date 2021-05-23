The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $133.06 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.49% of Ameriprise Financial worth $133,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 8,016.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.44.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMP stock traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $254.27. The company had a trading volume of 715,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,321. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.42 and a 200-day moving average of $215.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.41 and a 12 month high of $269.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of -577.87 and a beta of 1.70.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

