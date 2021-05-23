Boston Family Office LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hologic by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 372,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,163,000 after buying an additional 21,078 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hologic by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after buying an additional 61,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,300,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Shares of HOLX traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.42. 2,350,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,147,209. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.07 and a 200 day moving average of $73.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

