Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,865 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,019,000 after purchasing an additional 64,621 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth about $1,216,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 388.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,583,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,264,618. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.29. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Twitter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $570,560.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,647 shares of company stock worth $5,513,529. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

