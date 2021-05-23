Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Aflac were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Aflac by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,588 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,958. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $55.99. 3,058,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986,375. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $57.35. The company has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.92.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

