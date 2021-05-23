The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,438,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,218. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $178.66 and a 1-year high of $293.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.01. The stock has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.06.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

