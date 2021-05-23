Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $5.57 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $195.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,634. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $197.28.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.19.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

