Sturgeon Ventures LLP Sells 9,394 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,394 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace makes up approximately 2.8% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DT. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,937,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,908,000 after buying an additional 3,986,639 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,709,000 after buying an additional 2,396,323 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,262,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,986,000 after buying an additional 2,286,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $96,198,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,010,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,890,000 after buying an additional 1,878,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $219,006.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,913.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 314,451 shares of company stock worth $15,788,773. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.52.

Dynatrace stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,213,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,876. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 189.08, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $56.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average of $46.09.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

