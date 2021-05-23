Sturgeon Ventures LLP Has $1.72 Million Stake in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its holdings in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,404 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Stereotaxis were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,070,000 after buying an additional 112,674 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 40,395 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Stereotaxis by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 17,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Stereotaxis by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stereotaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN:STXS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,441. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.55 million, a P/E ratio of -69.69 and a beta of 1.56. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $8.62.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

