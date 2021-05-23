Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) is Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,710 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for about 3.6% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $21,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 43.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CM shares. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.46.

Shares of CM traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $112.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.60. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $112.57.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.1669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

