Close Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 500 FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMC. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of FMC by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 15,005.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,216. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FMC Co. has a one year low of $91.17 and a one year high of $123.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.14.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

