300,000 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Purchased by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000. Alerian MLP ETF makes up about 0.8% of Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,007,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,189,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,516,000 after purchasing an additional 306,250 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,769,000 after purchasing an additional 336,082 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 671,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,229,000 after purchasing an additional 139,593 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 666,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,820 shares during the period.

AMLP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,576,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,034. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average is $28.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

