Clarus Group Inc. Takes $3.15 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 465,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,000. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 1.5% of Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Clarus Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Air Products and Chemicals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $298.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,764. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.38. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.17 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.13.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

