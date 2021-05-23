Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Raises Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,388,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,266 shares during the period. FOX makes up approximately 2.8% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned 0.24% of FOX worth $50,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOXA. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 63,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 25,230 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 51,551 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 242.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 412,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 291,800 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $2,387,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. 57.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

FOX stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.58. 3,404,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,287. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.50.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

