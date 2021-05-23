Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd Has $22.69 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 16.0% of Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $22,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,179,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,444,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,001 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,404,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,642,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,240 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,640,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,013,880,000 after acquiring an additional 130,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $2,638,091,000. 17.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $111.85. 5,979,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,802,106. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $49.61 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $580.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

