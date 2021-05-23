Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 58,622 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3,990.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,622 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $416.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,147,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,833. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.11. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

