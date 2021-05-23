BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $106 million-$115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.65 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.53. 211,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,136. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.35. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.43. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Maxim Group upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stephens upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.10.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $226,195.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 81,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $72,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,365 shares of company stock valued at $8,159,900 in the last 90 days. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

