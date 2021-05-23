Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,704,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,856 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $74,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth about $120,432,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,965,000 after buying an additional 6,157,541 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 111.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,398,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,824,000 after buying an additional 2,321,524 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth about $18,805,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5,076.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,801,000 after buying an additional 1,833,780 shares during the period. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.24. 11,139,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,183,306. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $9.32.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.78.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

