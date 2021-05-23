Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 990,698 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 250.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,386,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990,698 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.98% of KBR worth $53,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in KBR by 208.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.92.

In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $239,635.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,881.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,897 shares of company stock worth $380,388 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.96. 1,394,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,840. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.85 and a beta of 1.37. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 1.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

