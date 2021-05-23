Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 151.6% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2,494.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,072,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,241 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,472,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,202,000 after acquiring an additional 37,168 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALXN shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.72. 1,990,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,393. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.87. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.91 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.