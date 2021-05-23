Arizona State Retirement System Sells 175 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $10,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $355,121,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $1,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,711,573,000 after buying an additional 64,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

CMG traded down $11.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,330.00. 243,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,522. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,455.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,411.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $964.50 and a 52 week high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Argus raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.55.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,755 shares of company stock worth $15,207,834 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

