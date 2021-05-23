Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,369 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 65,721 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,146,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,515,250. The stock has a market cap of $130.59 billion, a PE ratio of 132.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

