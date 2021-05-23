Novare Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 40.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,672 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.58. 4,913,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,038,676. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.83. The firm has a market cap of $205.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $167.00 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised salesforce.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.62.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,546. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,735 shares of company stock worth $42,988,744 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

