Zacks: Analysts Expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.10. Comstock Resources reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,400%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $340.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 23.50%.

A number of research firms have commented on CRK. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. US Capital Advisors lowered Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

Shares of NYSE CRK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,105,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.17. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 37.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,376,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after buying an additional 373,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 24.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 142,089 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 151,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

