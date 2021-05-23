Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.71. Werner Enterprises posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

In related news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 383.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WERN traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.52. The stock had a trading volume of 618,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.40. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $49.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.44%.

Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

