PAID Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $33.43 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 39.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. In the last week, PAID Network has traded down 61.7% against the U.S. dollar. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $33.43 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001588 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.49 or 0.00393156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00049457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00182900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003205 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.73 or 0.00680107 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

