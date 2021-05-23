Selfkey Price Tops $0.0068 (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Selfkey coin can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $31.32 million and approximately $7.39 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Selfkey has traded down 45.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00053468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00016136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $246.02 or 0.00741241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00075633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,613,195,381 coins. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KEYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.