Zel One Day Trading Volume Hits $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.94 or 0.00313156 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00141646 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.63 or 0.00197744 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00009264 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003703 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000217 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

