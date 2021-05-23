Rodgers & Associates LTD Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,932,000 after acquiring an additional 138,866 shares during the last quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,267,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,033,000 after buying an additional 45,374 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 115,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,980,000 after buying an additional 28,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,755. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.17. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $124.33.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

