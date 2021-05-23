iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,021,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,758. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.51. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $120.25 and a twelve month high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

