Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 189.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Allstate by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,036,000 after buying an additional 2,014,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The Allstate by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,389,000 after buying an additional 15,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $373,392,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in The Allstate by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,584,000 after buying an additional 73,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Allstate by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,296,000 after purchasing an additional 244,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.82.

In other The Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

ALL traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $137.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,741,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,720. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.65. The company has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $139.88.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

