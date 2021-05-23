DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,536,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.70 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.85 and a 200-day moving average of $73.69.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

