Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.51. 4,025,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.00.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYY shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

