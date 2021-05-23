1,818 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Acquired by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

VXF traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.41. The stock had a trading volume of 249,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,415. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $108.86 and a 1 year high of $189.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.12 and a 200 day moving average of $171.54.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

