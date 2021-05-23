Rodgers & Associates LTD Purchases 2,524 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned about 0.22% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of JKH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.52. 150,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,187. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.89 and a 200 day moving average of $338.02. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $183.49 and a one year high of $420.66.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

