Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Posted by on May 23rd, 2021


Rodgers & Associates LTD cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279,042 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,070,000 after buying an additional 152,482 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,266,000 after acquiring an additional 168,934 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,595,000 after acquiring an additional 129,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,748,000 after acquiring an additional 116,592 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $217.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,812. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.99 and a 200-day moving average of $205.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $135.94 and a 12-month high of $227.82.

