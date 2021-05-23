Rodgers & Associates LTD Buys 5,952 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.4% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $8,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,152,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,071 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,429 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $88,158,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,389,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,162.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,676,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,363 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.25. 1,106,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,609. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average is $34.72.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.