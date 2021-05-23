South Shore Capital Advisors Has $441,000 Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

South Shore Capital Advisors grew its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,954 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 277.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,025.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

NASDAQ CVCO traded down $3.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.31. The stock had a trading volume of 40,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,705. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.88 and a 12 month high of $242.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.