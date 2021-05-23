South Shore Capital Advisors Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after buying an additional 799,370 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 19,168 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000.

Shares of EZU traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,741,549 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.48. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

