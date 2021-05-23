Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) is Iron Financial LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Iron Financial LLC reduced its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 13.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 521,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,649 shares during the period. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF makes up about 11.1% of Iron Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $20,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HTRB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.58. The company had a trading volume of 22,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,356. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.13.

