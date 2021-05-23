Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Buys 348 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,304,000 after purchasing an additional 603,625 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,463,000 after purchasing an additional 461,095 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,620,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,928,000 after purchasing an additional 148,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,265,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,852,000 after purchasing an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.97. 3,623,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,374,369. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $147.97 and a 1-year high of $219.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.09.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.