Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,036 shares of company stock worth $98,366,953. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $10.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,345.10. 1,141,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,347.01 and a one year high of $2,452.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,303.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,994.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

