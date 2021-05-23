Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Increases Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4,541.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for approximately 0.5% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $763,474,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after buying an additional 3,017,046 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,791,000 after buying an additional 1,386,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after buying an additional 1,291,599 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,022,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,330,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,063. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $177.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.67.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

